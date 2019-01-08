Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Aruba
Whether you want to dive in and explore a world underwater or just take it easy on the white sand, discover paradise with Moon Aruba. Inside you’ll find:
- Strategic itineraries covering the best beaches, the outback, and budget-conscious travel options, with ideas for honeymooners, scuba divers, families, and more
- The top activities and unique experiences: Go off-roading through the outback, snorkel through the turquoise waters, or try your hand at windsurfing or parasailing. Explore geological formations and see birds with startlingly bright plumage at Arikok National Park or experience Carnival with the locals. Try traditional favorites like keshi yena (filled cheese) or cabrito stoba (stewed goat) or taste fresh ceviche while dining beachfront
- Honest advice: Local author and former dive instructor Rosalie Klein shares her love of her adopted country
- Full-color, vibrant photos and maps throughout
- Helpful background on the landscape, culture, history, and environment
- Handy tips for health and safety, transportation, LGBTQ travelers, families with children, and more
With Moon Aruba’s practical tips and local perspective, you can plan your trip your way.
Looking for more fun in the Caribbean sun? Check out Moon Jamaica or Moon Dominican Republic.
