Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Grand Canyon
Hike, Camp, Raft the Colorado River
Discover the serene vistas and unforgettable thrills of this stunning national treasure with Moon Grand Canyon. Inside you’ll find:Read More
If you’re headed beyond the park, try Moon Arizona & the Grand Canyon. Inspired to hit more parks? Check out Moon USA National Parks.
- Flexible Itineraries: Adventure-packed ideas for anything from a week-long trip to a single day in the park
- Strategic Advice: Find tips for outdoor adventurers, families, history buffs, and more, with options for different levels of accessibility and tips on minimizing your environmental impact
- The Best Hikes in and Around the Grand Canyon: Detailed descriptions, individual trail maps, mileage and elevation gains, and backpacking options
- Get Outside: Go backcountry camping in the inner canyon or rafting down the Colorado River. Head to the Havasupai reservation’s Havasu Canyon for a waterfall-filled hike, or ride horseback through the South Rim. Mountain bike along the Rainbow Rim or stroll along a 70-foot skywalk stretching into the canyon
- Experience Native American Culture: Advice on respectfully visiting reservations, supporting local businesses and artists, and the history of the region’s tribes
- How to Get There: Up-to-date information on gateway towns, park entrances, park fees, and tours
- Where to Stay: Campgrounds, cabins, resorts, and more both inside and outside the park
- Planning Tips: When to go, what to pack, safety information, and how to avoid the crowds, with full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Insider Know-How: Explore with Grand Canyon expert Tim Hull
If you’re headed beyond the park, try Moon Arizona & the Grand Canyon. Inspired to hit more parks? Check out Moon USA National Parks.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use