Soak up the sun, dance till dawn, hike through wild forests, or explore Greek history: Escape to the Mediterranean with Moon Greek Islands & Athens.
With Moon's practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the best of Athens and the Greek islands.
Exploring more of Europe? Check out Moon Prague, Vienna & Budapest or Moon Southern Italy.
- Choose the right islands for you, with strategic itineraries for different timelines, budgets, and activities, whether you want to lounge on the best beaches, linger in ancient villages, explore the outdoors, or island-hop for a little taste of everything
- Focused coverage of Athens and 18 Greek islands, including Santorini, Mykonos, Karpathos, Corfu, Lefkada, and more
- Unique experiences and must-see highlights: Marvel at Oia's picturesque blue and white architecture or take a boat to the birthplace of Apollo and Artemis. Soak in therapeutic hot springs, hike through lush forests to waterfalls in Samothrace, or hop aboard a boat and discover hidden coves and wild beaches. Learn about local folklore in Olympos, explore Athens' contemporary galleries and ancient ruins, and savor authentic Greek cuisine, from roasted lamb and olives to dakos and fiery shots of ouzo
- Insight from Athens local Sarah Souli on how to experience Greece like an insider, support local businesses, and avoid over-tourism
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on the landscape, history, and cultural customs of Greece and each individual island
- In-depth coverage of: Athens, Santorini, Mykonos, Folegandros, Milos, Naxos, Anafi, Karpathos, Rhodes, Kalymnos, Samothrace, Ikaria, Lesvos, Alonnisos, Skyros, Corfu, Zakynthos, Lefkada, and Crete
With Moon's practical tips and local know-how, you can experience the best of Athens and the Greek islands.
Exploring more of Europe? Check out Moon Prague, Vienna & Budapest or Moon Southern Italy.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use