From majestic mountaintops to lush forests and untouched wilderness, experience the best of the Smokies with Moon Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Inside you'll find:
Hitting more of North America's national parks? Check out Moon USA National Parks. Road-tripping? Try Moon Drive & Hike Appalachian Trail or Moon Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip.
- Flexible itineraries: Unique and adventure-packed ideas ranging from one day in the park to a week-long trip
- The best hikes in the Great Smokies: Detailed hike descriptions with mileage, duration, elevation gains, and difficulty ratings, plus individual trail maps and options for backpackers
- Experience the outdoors: Cruise along Newfound Gap Road for epic views from scenic overlooks and watch "smoky" mists rise up through the valleys. Spot local wildlife like 700-pound elk, black bears, and vast herds of white-tailed deer. Savor the refreshing solitude of a night camping under the stars or enjoy a twinkling light show from Elkmont's synchronous fireflies. Trek a segment of the Appalachian Trail, wander through remnants of the region's historic settlements, or try your hand at fly-fishing
- Take a break: Unwind after a day of adventure at one of the trendy craft breweries that earned Asheville the title of "Beer City USA." Head to Dollywood for square-dancing, catching a show, or gliding down the lazy river at Splash Country. Soak in the sweet sounds of Tennessee's music scene, sample some fiery moonshine, or shop for Appalachian folk art
- How to get there: Up-to-date information on gateway towns, park entrances, and tours
- Where to stay: Campgrounds, resorts, and more, both inside and outside the park
- Planning pips: When to go, what to pack, safety information, and how to avoid the crowds, with full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Recommendations for international visitors, travelers with disabilities, families, seniors, and LGBTQ+ travelers
- Expertise and know-how: Explore the park with nature lover and Smoky Mountains expert Jason Frye
