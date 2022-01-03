Moon Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Moon Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Hiking, Camping, Scenic Drives

by Jason Frye

From majestic mountaintops to lush forests and untouched wilderness, experience the best of the Smokies with Moon Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Inside you'll find:
  • Flexible itineraries: Unique and adventure-packed ideas ranging from one day in the park to a week-long trip
  • The best hikes in the Great Smokies: Detailed hike descriptions with mileage, duration, elevation gains, and difficulty ratings, plus individual trail maps and options for backpackers
  • Experience the outdoors: Cruise along Newfound Gap Road for epic views from scenic overlooks and watch "smoky" mists rise up through the valleys. Spot local wildlife like 700-pound elk, black bears, and vast herds of white-tailed deer. Savor the refreshing solitude of a night camping under the stars or enjoy a twinkling light show from Elkmont's synchronous fireflies. Trek a segment of the Appalachian Trail, wander through remnants of the region's historic settlements, or try your hand at fly-fishing
  • Take a break: Unwind after a day of adventure at one of the trendy craft breweries that earned Asheville the title of "Beer City USA." Head to Dollywood for square-dancing, catching a show, or gliding down the lazy river at Splash Country. Soak in the sweet sounds of Tennessee's music scene, sample some fiery moonshine, or shop for Appalachian folk art
  • How to get there: Up-to-date information on gateway towns, park entrances, and tours
  • Where to stay: Campgrounds, resorts, and more, both inside and outside the park
  • Planning pips: When to go, what to pack, safety information, and how to avoid the crowds, with full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Recommendations for international visitors, travelers with disabilities, families, seniors, and LGBTQ+ travelers
  • Expertise and know-how: Explore the park with nature lover and Smoky Mountains expert Jason Frye
Find your adventure in Great Smoky Mountains National Park with Moon.

Hitting more of North America's national parks? Check out Moon USA National Parks. Road-tripping? Try Moon Drive & Hike Appalachian Trail or Moon Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip.

