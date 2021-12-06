Vast open spaces, dreamy canyons, and colorful culture: experience it all with Moon Arizona & the Grand Canyon. Inside you'll find:
Seeing more of the Southwest? Check out Moon New Mexico or Moon Phoenix, Scottsdale & Sedona. Hitting the road? Try Moon Southwest Road Trip or Moon Route 66 Road Trip.
- Flexible itineraries from a Grand Canyon adventure to two weeks exploring the whole state
- The best road trips in Arizona, including historic Route 66 and scenic byways
- The top hikes, whether you're looking for treks near Phoenix or Tucson, a multi-day expedition into the depths of the Grand Canyon, or trails in Red Rock Country, complete with distance, duration, difficulty level, and elevation gain
- Can't-miss highlights and unique experiences: Discover hidden streams on a hike through high-desert forests or find the best spots to hit the slopes in winter. Visit Ancestral Puebloan cliff cities and learn about Arizona's indigenous cultures or stroll through charming Old West towns. Marvel at the red rock cliffs around Sedona, watch your favorite MLB team play during Spring Training, and sample Southwest cuisine from spicy enchiladas to Sonoran hot dogs
- Expert insight from Arizona local Tim Hull on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around, including detailed coverage of gateway cities to the Grand Canyon
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Practical background on Arizona's landscape, climate, wildlife, and culture
