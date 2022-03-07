Whether you're kayaking through mangroves, bodysurfing with manta rays, or sunbathing with a piña colada in hand, soak up the Sunshine State with Moon Florida Gulf Coast. Inside you'll find:
For more of the Sunshine State, try Moon Florida Keys.
- Flexible itineraries from short beach getaways to a 10-day road trip covering all 700 miles of the Florida Gulf Coast
- The best spots for outdoor adventures like kayaking, hiking, biking, bird-watching, and fishing, and the best beaches for swimming, sunsets, and seclusion
- Top activities and unique experiences: Discover the vibrant performing arts scene in Sarasota or stroll through quaint riverfront towns and secluded island enclaves. Unwind on shell-scattered beaches, explore winding mazes of mangroves, or spot gators in the swampy Everglades. Ride the coasters at Busch Gardens, browse art galleries in Naples, or catch a college baseball game during Spring Training. Sail through the canals of Tampa, kick back at a beachfront oyster bar, and sip a local brew as the sun sets over the ocean
- Expert advice from Florida native Joshua Lawrence Kinser on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around by car, bus, or boat
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on the Gulf Coast's landscape, wildlife, history, and culture
