Moon Florida Gulf Coast
Moon Florida Gulf Coast

Best Beaches, Scenic Drives, Everglades Adventures

by Joshua Lawrence Kinser

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781640496590

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $20.99

ON SALE: November 22nd 2022

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / South / South Atlantic (dc, De, Fl, Ga, Md, Nc, Sc, Va, Wv)

PAGE COUNT: 456

ebook
Whether you're kayaking through mangroves, bodysurfing with manta rays, or sunbathing with a piña colada in hand, soak up the Sunshine State with Moon Florida Gulf Coast. Inside you'll find:
  • Flexible itineraries from short beach getaways to a 10-day road trip covering all 700 miles of the Florida Gulf Coast
  • The best spots for outdoor adventures like kayaking, hiking, biking, bird-watching, and fishing, and the best beaches for swimming, sunsets, and seclusion
  • Top activities and unique experiences: Discover the vibrant performing arts scene in Sarasota or stroll through quaint riverfront towns and secluded island enclaves. Unwind on shell-scattered beaches, explore winding mazes of mangroves, or spot gators in the swampy Everglades. Ride the coasters at Busch Gardens, browse art galleries in Naples, or catch a college baseball game during Spring Training. Sail through the canals of Tampa, kick back at a beachfront oyster bar, and sip a local brew as the sun sets over the ocean
  • Expert advice from Florida native Joshua Lawrence Kinser on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around by car, bus, or boat
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Background information on the Gulf Coast's landscape, wildlife, history, and culture
Experience the best of Florida's Gulf Coast with Moon.

For more of the Sunshine State, try Moon Florida Keys.

