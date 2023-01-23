Free shipping on orders $35+
Moon Wisconsin
Lakeside Getaways, Outdoor Recreation, Bites & Brews
From majestic forests and verdant farms to rushing rivers and tranquil lakes, experience the Badger State's classic Midwestern charm with Moon Wisconsin. Inside you'll find:
For more Midwestern adventures, try Moon Ohio or Moon Michigan.
- Strategic itineraries, from a weekend in Milwaukee or Madison to a week-long getaway to Door County, with advice for architecture buffs, foodies, families, outdoor adventurers, and more
- The top activities and unique experiences: Museum-hop in trendy Milwaukee, discover the joys of the open road at the Harley-Davidson museum, and savor the laidback college town vibe in Madison. Check out a typical Wisconsin dairy farm and sample fresh bites of cheese or learn how to churn butter with the whole family. Dig in at a Friday night fish fry and unwind with a locally-brewed craft beer in a historic taproom. Kayak to sea caves, cycle through rolling hills of apple orchards, or hike the rugged cliffs of Devil's Lake
- The best road trips in Wisconsin, including the state's designated Rustic Roads
- Honest advice from native cheesehead Thomas Huhti on when to go, what to pack, and where to stay, from luxe hotels to historic lodges and lakeside cabins
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Recommendations for getting to Wisconsin and getting around, by plane, train, bus, or car (or even boat!)
- Thorough background on the culture, weather, wildlife, outdoor recreation safety, and history
