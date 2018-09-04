Experience a city with Rust Belt roots and a vibrant, creative spirit with Moon Cleveland. Inside you’ll find:
Exploring more Midwest cities? Check out Moon Chicago or Moon Minneapolis & St. Paul.
- Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity, with color-coded maps of Cleveland’s most interesting neighborhoods
- See the Sights: Root for the Cleveland Indians at “The Jake,” check out the legendary costumes, instruments, and handwritten lyrics at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, admire industrial-era mansions, or check out the Museum of Contemporary Art
- Get a Taste of the City: Dine at a trattoria in Little Italy, savor fresh fare at farm-to-table restaurants, sample falafel, pierogis, local cheeses and more at the Westside Market, and relax with a pint at a craft brewery
- Bars and Nightlife: Catch a performance at the House of Blues, play bocce ball in an Irish pub, polka-dance at a popular local happy hour, or sip craft cocktails in a historic lounge
- Local Advice: Douglas Trattner shares insider know-how on the city he calls home
- Itineraries and Day Trips: Explore nearby Lake Erie, Akron, and Amish Country, or follow city itineraries designed for long weekends, rainy days, and more
- Handy tools like full-color photos, detailed maps, and background information on the history and culture of Cleveland
