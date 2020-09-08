Moon California Road Trip
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Moon California Road Trip

San Francisco, Yosemite, Las Vegas, Grand Canyon, Los Angeles & the Pacific Coast

by

Moon Travel logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781640494343

USD: $23.99  /  CAD: $29.99

ON SALE: June 15th 2021

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / West / Pacific (ak, Ca, Hi, Or, Wa)

PAGE COUNT: 472

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook
Colorful cable cars, sunny beaches, seaside havens, and thundering waterfalls: Buckle up for the best of the Golden State with Moon California Road Trip. Inside you’ll find:
  • Flexible Itineraries: Drive the entire “Best of the West” loop, mix and match destinations for shorter road trips, or follow strategic itineraries for spending time in San Francisco, Yosemite, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, Los Angeles, and smaller towns along the Pacific Coast Highway
  • Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore: Experience California and the Southwest your way with lists of the best hikes, views, restaurants, and more. Conquer Half Dome, stroll across the Golden Gate Bridge, venture into the depths of the Grand Canyon, or snap a picture on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Step back in time at Alcatraz, tour the opulent rooms of Hearst Castle, or marvel at the jellyfish at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Satisfy your cravings with an authentic Mission burrito, be dazzled by an over-the-top Las Vegas show, or enjoy a technicolor sunset from a rooftop bar in Los Angeles
  • Maps and Driving Tools: Over 40 easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, and detailed directions for the entire route
  • Local Insight: Surfer and adventurer Stuart Thornton shares his passion for the state’s best secluded beaches, quirky pit stops, and mountaintop vistas
  • Planning Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, tips for driving in different road and weather conditions, and suggestions for international visitors, LGBTQ+ travelers, seniors, and road trippers with kids
With Moon California Road Trip’s practical tips, detailed itineraries, and local expertise, you’re ready to fill up the tank and hit the road.

Doing more than driving through? Check out Moon Los Angeles, Moon Grand Canyon or Moon Yosemite, Sequoia & Kings Canyon.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Travel Guide