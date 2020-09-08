Colorful cable cars, sunny beaches, seaside havens, and thundering waterfalls: Buckle up for the best of the Golden State with Moon California Road Trip. Inside you’ll find:

Flexible Itineraries: Drive the entire "Best of the West" loop, mix and match destinations for shorter road trips, or follow strategic itineraries for spending time in San Francisco, Yosemite, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, Los Angeles, and smaller towns along the Pacific Coast Highway

Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore: Experience California and the Southwest your way with lists of the best hikes, views, restaurants, and more. Conquer Half Dome, stroll across the Golden Gate Bridge, venture into the depths of the Grand Canyon, or snap a picture on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Step back in time at Alcatraz, tour the opulent rooms of Hearst Castle, or marvel at the jellyfish at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Satisfy your cravings with an authentic Mission burrito, be dazzled by an over-the-top Las Vegas show, or enjoy a technicolor sunset from a rooftop bar in Los Angeles

Maps and Driving Tools: Over 40 easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, and detailed directions for the entire route

Local Insight: Surfer and adventurer Stuart Thornton shares his passion for the state's best secluded beaches, quirky pit stops, and mountaintop vistas

Surfer and adventurer Stuart Thornton shares his passion for the state’s best secluded beaches, quirky pit stops, and mountaintop vistas Planning Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, tips for driving in different road and weather conditions, and suggestions for international visitors, LGBTQ+ travelers, seniors, and road trippers with kids

With Moon California Road Trip’s practical tips, detailed itineraries, and local expertise, you’re ready to fill up the tank and hit the road.





