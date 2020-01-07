Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

52 Weekend Adventures in Northern California

52 Weekend Adventures in Northern California

My Favorite Outdoor Getaways

by

Get ready your next weekend escape to the great outdoors with award-winning expert Tom Stienstra’s 52 Weekend Adventures in Northern California. Inside you’ll find:
  • The best outdoor getaways, hand-picked by an expert: Outdoors writer Tom Stienstra reveals his personal favorite spots, collected over decades of hiking and camping throughout the Golden State
  • Recreation highlights: Immerse yourself in nature with the top options for hiking, backpacking, fishing, biking, boating, and more
  • Expertise and know-how: Tom shares his personal recommendations, activity tips, and memories of his adventures in the great outdoors
  • Planning tools: Make it an easy getaway with detailed driving directions and maps for each adventure and full-color photos throughout
  • Where to eat and sleep: Discover Tom’s favorite spots to grab a bite and find out where to stay on an overnight trip, from campsites to hotels
  • Coverage of the Redwoods, Yosemite, Shasta, Tahoe, Lassen, Sacramento, the Wine Country, the Bay Area, and Monterey and Big Sur
Pick a weekend, pack the car, and get outside: Experience the best of NorCal’s wilderness with 52 Weekend Adventures in Northern California.
Read More

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / West / Pacific (ak, Ca, Hi, Or, Wa)

On Sale: September 15th 2020

Price: $21.99 / $27.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 300

ISBN-13: 9781640499348

Moon Travel logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Travel Guide