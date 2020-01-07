Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
52 Weekend Adventures in Northern California
My Favorite Outdoor Getaways
Get ready your next weekend escape to the great outdoors with award-winning expert Tom Stienstra’s 52 Weekend Adventures in Northern California. Inside you’ll find:Read More
- The best outdoor getaways, hand-picked by an expert: Outdoors writer Tom Stienstra reveals his personal favorite spots, collected over decades of hiking and camping throughout the Golden State
- Recreation highlights: Immerse yourself in nature with the top options for hiking, backpacking, fishing, biking, boating, and more
- Expertise and know-how: Tom shares his personal recommendations, activity tips, and memories of his adventures in the great outdoors
- Planning tools: Make it an easy getaway with detailed driving directions and maps for each adventure and full-color photos throughout
- Where to eat and sleep: Discover Tom’s favorite spots to grab a bite and find out where to stay on an overnight trip, from campsites to hotels
- Coverage of the Redwoods, Yosemite, Shasta, Tahoe, Lassen, Sacramento, the Wine Country, the Bay Area, and Monterey and Big Sur
