From snowy resorts and fall foliage to maple syrup and artisanal cheese, get to know the Green Mountain State with Moon Vermont. Inside you’ll find:
- Strategic, flexible itineraries like a week touring the food scene, the great outdoors, and the best of the state, with ideas for families, foodies, outdoor adventurers, and more
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Wander through historic Montpelier, quirky Brattleboro, or charming Woodstock. Take a horse-drawn sleigh ride through fresh, fluffy snow, visit the woods that inspired Robert Frost, or stock up on flannels at an old-fashioned country store. Cruise the highway to see the stunning changing leaves, go cross-country skiing, hike a segment of the Long Trail, or cool off in a swimming hole. Dine at innovative restaurants serving forest-foraged cuisine and sample small-batch artisanal cheese, a flight of craft brews, and maple syrup
- Scenic drives in Vermont for viewing fall foliage, the best romantic getaways, and the top ski areas in the state
- Honest recommendations from Vermont local Jen Rose Smith on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay, from budget campgrounds to historic bed-and-breakfasts
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Accurate, up-to-date information on the landscape, wildlife, and history
- Handy tips for international visitors, seniors, travelers with disabilities, and more
With Moon Vermont’s practical tips and local know-how, you can find your adventure.
