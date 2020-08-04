Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Baseball Road Trips
The Complete Guide to All the Ballparks, with Beer, Bites, and Sights Nearby
Sunshine, hot dogs, friends, and the excitement of the game: Baseball is called America’s pastime for a reason. Experience the best of the MLB cities and stadiums with Moon Baseball Road Trips.Read More
- Flexible Itineraries: Explore the 30 major league cities with a variety of road trip options, including a Boston to DC route, a loop through the Midwest, a dip into Toronto, a cruise along the West Coast, and more
- Visit all the Ballparks: From the ivy walls of Wrigley to Fenway’s Green Monster and Dodger Stadium’s gorgeous mountain views, experience every ballpark in the league and dive into local fan culture
- Catch a Game: Find valuable tips for snagging tickets and get the inside scoop on the best places to park or catch public transit, where to eat and drink nearby, and events like music festivals, the Hall of Fame Weekend, Fourth of July celebrations, and more
- Explore the Major League Cities: Get to know the MLB hometowns with full chapters on each city. Pay respects to Babe Ruth in Baltimore, visit Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and stroll through the Boston Common. Find the best local craft breweries, and chow down on chili dogs, barbecue, fresh crab, and more foodie specialties. Hold back a tear at the Field of Dreams, grab a seat for a Spring Training game, or rent a kayak on the bay and try to catch a fly ball from San Francisco’s Oracle Park
- Expertise and Know-How: Former baseball writer and avid Phillies fan Timothy Malcolm shares his advice for planning the perfect baseball road trip
- Maps and Driving Tools: Detailed, easy-to-use maps, along with mileages, driving times, and directions, with full-color photos throughout
- Planning Tips: Where to stay, when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, and tips for driving in different road and weather conditions, plus suggestions for seniors, families with kids, and more
Edition: Unabridged
