Moon New England Hiking
Best Hikes plus Beer, Bites, and Campgrounds Nearby
The sands of Cape Cod, the peaks of the Maine Highlands, and the forests of Bear Mountain: wherever you turn in New England, adventure awaits. Pack a lunch, lace up your boots, and hit the trails with Moon New England Hiking. Inside you’ll find:Read More
Exploring the region? Check out Moon New England.
- Diverse Hiking Options: From breathtaking seaside walks in Coastal Maine to challenging backcountry treks in the Berkshires, find 150 outdoor getaways ranging from easy day hikes to multi-day backpacking trips
- Find Your Hike: Looking for something specific? Choose from strategic lists like the best spots for a swim, wildlife, solitude, and hikes with nearby breweries, plus a breakdown of the best hikes by month
- The Top Outdoor Experiences: Cool off under a cascading waterfall, pick wild blueberries from a meadow, and take in views of endless autumnal foliage. Take a dip in the ocean after scaling the cliffs in Acadia or crest over the sand dunes in Rhode Island. Stroll through history along the path of Paul Revere’s ride, see Thoreau’s cabin at Walden Pond, and marvel at the Boston skyline from afar
- Nearby Fun: Relax after your hike at a local brewery, find a nearby campground, shop for antiques in a mountainside village, or stop for lunch at a mom n’ pop eatery
- Essential Planning Details: Each hike is described in detail and marked with round-trip distance and hiking time, difficulty, terrain type, elevation gain, and access points
- Maps and Directions: Easy-to-use maps, driving directions to each trailhead, and details on where to park
- Expert Advice: Seasoned hikers Miles Howard and Kelsey Perrett reveal their experienced insights, local secrets, and honest opinions of each trail
- Tips and Tools: Advice on gear, first aid, and camping permits, plus background information on climate, landscape, and wildlife
- Moon New England Hiking covers Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut
