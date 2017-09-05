Pristine mountain lakes, dramatic coastlines, and unforgettable national forests: Moon Pacific Northwest Camping has a spot for you. Inside you’ll find:

A Campsite for Everyone: A variety of campgrounds and RV parks, from family-friendly car camping to secluded hike-ins, plus dog-friendly and wheelchair-accessible options

Ratings and Essentials: Campsites are rated on a helpful scenic scale and marked with amenities like restrooms, trailhead access, picnic areas, laundry, piped water, showers, and playgrounds

Recreation Highlights: Discover nearby hiking, swimming, fishing, water-skiing, whitewater rafting, hot springs, and options for winter sports

Maps and Directions: Easy-to-use maps and detailed driving directions for each campground

Trusted Advice: Expert outdoorsman Tom Stienstra is always on the move, having traveled thousands of miles across Washington and Oregon over the past 25 years

Tips and Tools: Information on equipment, food and cooking, first aid, and insect protection, as well as background information on the climate, landscape, and history of the campsites

In-Depth Coverage: Moon Pacific Northwest Camping covers Oregon and Washington, including: the Olympic Peninsula and the Washington Coast, Seattle and Puget Sound, the Northern and Southern Cascades, Northeastern Washington, the Columbia River Gorge and Mount Rainier, Southeastern Washington, the Oregon Coast, Portland and the Willamette Valley, Mount Hood, and Northeastern and Southeastern Oregon

Whether you’re a veteran camper or pitching a tent for the first time, with Moon’s comprehensive coverage and strategic advice you’ll be ready for your next adventure.





