How to Camp in the Woods
A Complete Guide to Finding, Outfitting, and Enjoying Your Adventure in the Great Outdoors
If you want to immerse yourself or your family in the natural world but still be warm, dry, and comfortable, How to Camp In the Woods is for you. How to Camp in the Woods will teach readers:
- Camping and survival basics including fire building, essential knots, site finding, wilderness first aid/CPR, map/compass reading, and camping off the grid.
- Essential gear, packing light, recommendations for DIY if you’ve left something behind, and how to keep everything relatively clean.
- Guides to camping comfortably in all seasons and weather, as well as tips and etiquette for camping around the world, including with pets and kids.
- Tips for enhancing the experience, including recipes for easy and inexpensive meals from 25 base ingredients, stargazing essentials, fireside games and songs, bird-watching, and the perfect campfire reading list.
