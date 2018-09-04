Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

How to Camp in the Woods

A Complete Guide to Finding, Outfitting, and Enjoying Your Adventure in the Great Outdoors

Perfect for everyone from novices to boondockers, How to Camp in the Woods compiles contemporary and classic wisdom, practical tips, and illustrated DIY advice on every aspect of equipping, packing, setting up camp, cooking, and improvising no matter where you are in the great outdoors.

If you want to immerse yourself or your family in the natural world but still be warm, dry, and comfortable, How to Camp In the Woods is for you. How to Camp in the Woods will teach readers:
  • Camping and survival basics including fire building, essential knots, site finding, wilderness first aid/CPR, map/compass reading, and camping off the grid.
  • Essential gear, packing light, recommendations for DIY if you’ve left something behind, and how to keep everything relatively clean.
  • Guides to camping comfortably in all seasons and weather, as well as tips and etiquette for camping around the world, including with pets and kids.
  • Tips for enhancing the experience, including recipes for easy and inexpensive meals from 25 base ingredients, stargazing essentials, fireside games and songs, bird-watching, and the perfect campfire reading list.
Genre: Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Camping

On Sale: May 7th 2019

Price: $13.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9780316420808

