Moon Travel Guides: Your Adventure Starts Here
Whether you’re trekking through the wildflowers of the South Bay or the redwood forests of Marin, get a breath of fresh air with Moon 101 Great Hikes San Francisco Bay Area.
Looking for hikes beyond the Bay? Try Moon Northern California Hiking or Moon California Hiking. Ready for an overnight adventure? Check out Moon Northern California Camping or Moon California Camping.
Whether you’re trekking through the wildflowers of the South Bay or the redwood forests of Marin, get a breath of fresh air with Moon 101 Great Hikes San Francisco Bay Area.
- Flexible Hiking Options: Hikes range from short, flat routes suitable for families to day-long, steep treks for more ambitious hikers, with options to extend or shorten many routes
- Explore the Trails: All hikes are marked with difficulty ratings, features (such as dog-friendly or wheelchair-accessible) and highlights like waterfalls, beaches, historic sites, wildlife, and wildflowers
- Maps and Directions: Follow easy-to-use maps and point-by-point navigation for each trail, including driving directions to trailheads, GPS coordinates, and public transit options when available
- Top Hikes: Strategic lists like ” Waterfalls,” “Short Backpacking Trips,” “Peak Vistas,” and more will help you choose the right hike for you in Napa, Sonoma, Marin, the East Bay, San Francisco, the Peninsula, and the South Bay
- Trusted Advice: Ann Marie Brown shares the experience and knowledge she’s gained from hiking, biking, and camping in and around the Bay Area more than 150 days a year
- Tips and Tools: Find essentials like health and safety information, trail etiquette, background on the landscape and history of the trails, and volunteer opportunities so you can help keep the trails as beautiful as you found them
Looking for hikes beyond the Bay? Try Moon Northern California Hiking or Moon California Hiking. Ready for an overnight adventure? Check out Moon Northern California Camping or Moon California Camping.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use