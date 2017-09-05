Moon West Coast RV Camping
The Complete Guide to More Than 2,300 RV Parks and Campgrounds in Washington, Oregon, and California
Park your RV anywhere from Mission Bay near San Diego to Orcas Island near the Canadian border, and immerse yourself in the wild spirit of the West Coast with Moon West Coast RV Camping. Inside you’ll find:
Sticking to one state? Try Moon California Camping or Moon Oregon Camping. Cruising down the PCH? Check out Moon Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip.
- A Campsite for Everyone: A variety of RV parks and campgrounds from scenic state parks to convenient roadside stopovers, including dog-friendly and wheelchair accessible options
- Ratings and Essentials: All campsites are rated on a scenic scale and marked with amenities like restrooms, trailhead access, picnic areas, laundry, piped water, showers, and playgrounds
- Recreation Highlights: Discover nearby waterfalls, beaches, historic sites, hot springs, wildlife, and more
- Maps and Directions: Easy-to-use maps and detailed driving directions for each campground
- Top RV Parks and Campgrounds: Lists like “Best for Families,” “Best for Fishing,” and “Best for Hiking” help you choose where to camp in Washington, Oregon, and California
- Trusted Advice: Expert outdoorsman Tom Stienstra is always on the move, having traveled more than a million miles across Washington, Oregon, and California for the past 25 years
- Tips and Tools: Essentials like equipment, recreation, first aid, and insect protection, as well as background on the climate, landscape, and history of the campsites
Sticking to one state? Try Moon California Camping or Moon Oregon Camping. Cruising down the PCH? Check out Moon Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use