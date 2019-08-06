Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The National Parks: A Wooden Magnet Set
Bring your love of the National Parks home with this hip keepsake set, featuring wooden magnets, a map of the U.S., and pin stickers, illustrated by Brainstorm.
Show off your pride in the U.S. National Parks with this charmingly illustrated set of outdoorsy keepsakes! Highlighting top spots, like Yellowstone, Joshua Tree, and Yosemite, as well as lesser-known Parks, this collection is perfect for any Parks enthusiast.
This kit includes:
- 5 full-color, deluxe wooden magnets featuring illustrations from iconic National Parks.
- A full-color, fold-out map of the United States, marked with the locations of each National Park.
- Sheets of pin-shaped stickers, for noting Parks visited.
- An 88-page mini-book with profiles of all 61 U.S. National Parks.
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use