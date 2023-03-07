Orders over $45 ship FREE

Mushrooms: A Wooden Magnet Set
Mushrooms: A Wooden Magnet Set

by Meg Madden

On Sale

Mar 7, 2023

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762481378

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Plants / Mushrooms

Description

Bring the wonder and curiosity of mushrooms to your home or office with this keepsake set of illustrated wooden magnets, fold-out poster, sticker sheets, and mini guidebook.
 
  • Deluxe wooden magnets: This set includes 8 full-color, illustrated wooden magnets, each featuring a unique variety of mushroom.
  • Fold-out poster: Show off your love for fabulous fungi with this 6 3/8 X 7 1/4 inch illustrated fold-out poster. 
  • Book included: Learn the ins and outs of the 8 featured mushroom varieties, plus foraging basics, in the enclosed 48-page, fully-illustrated paperback book. 
  • Bonus sticker sheets: Two sheets of full-color stickers add myco-tastic flair to anything you place them on.
  • A unique gift for mushroom or nature lovers: Mushroom and nature lovers of all ages and abilities will love this unique gift set. 

This Is a Book for People Who Love