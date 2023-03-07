Orders over $45 ship FREE
Mushrooms 500-Piece Puzzle
Description
Celebrate the beauty of mushrooms with this fully-illustrated 500-piece puzzle and booklet set, featuring colorful illustrations of several North American varieties.
- Specifications: A 500-piece puzzle, printed in full color on high-quality stock.
- Puzzle dimensions: This puzzle measures approximately 16 x 20 inches when finished.
- Fully illustrated package: This puzzle, deluxe box, and booklet feature original illustrations of notable mushrooms.
- Book included: Learn the characteristics of a selection of particularly common or interesting mushroom varieties, as well as tips for finding them, in the enclosed 32-page paperback book (5 x 6 inches), featuring full-color artwork throughout.
- Perfect gift: A unique gift for mushroom and nature lovers of all ages.
