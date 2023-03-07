Orders over $45 ship FREE

Mushrooms 500-Piece Puzzle
by Meg Madden

Illustrated by RP Studio

Game
Regular Price $20

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 7, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Mar 7, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762481392

Genre

Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Celebrate the beauty of mushrooms with this fully-illustrated 500-piece puzzle and booklet set, featuring colorful illustrations of several North American varieties.

 

  • Specifications: A 500-piece puzzle, printed in full color on high-quality stock.
  • Puzzle dimensions: This puzzle measures approximately 16 x 20 inches when finished.
  • Fully illustrated package: This puzzle, deluxe box, and booklet feature original illustrations of notable mushrooms.
  • Book included: Learn the characteristics of a selection of particularly common or interesting mushroom varieties, as well as tips for finding them, in the enclosed 32-page paperback book (5 x 6 inches), featuring full-color artwork throughout.
  • Perfect gift: A unique gift for mushroom and nature lovers of all ages.

What's Inside

