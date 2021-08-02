Birds: A Wooden Magnet Set
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Birds: A Wooden Magnet Set

by Danielle Belleny

Illustrated by Stephanie Singleton

RP Minis

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762475988

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: April 19th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Nature / Animals / Birds

PAGE COUNT: 32

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
Game ebook Hardcover
Bring the beauty of the birds of North America to your home or office with this keepsake set of illustrated wooden magnets, fold-out poster, sticker sheets, and mini species guidebook.
  • DELUXE WOODEN MAGNETS: This set includes 8 full-color, illustrated wooden magnets, each featuring a unique bird species (Bluethroat, Green Jay, Northern Cardinal, Hooded Warbler, Northern Jacana, Gambel's Quail, Rock Ptarmigan, Snowy Owl).
  • FOLD-OUT POSTER: Show off your love for your feathered friends with this 6 3/8 X 7 1/4 inch illustrated fold-out poster. 
  • BOOK INCLUDED: Learn the ins and outs of the 8 featured bird species, plus birding basics, in the enclosed 48-page, fully-illustrated paperback book. 
  • BONUS STICKER SHEETS: Two sheets of full-color stickers add avian flair to anything you place them on. 
  • A UNIQUE GIFT FOR BIRD LOVERS: Bird lovers of all ages and abilities will love this unique gift set. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

RP Minis