Full of bird watching basics, fun facts, and illustrated species profiles, This Is a Book for People Who Love Birds is a joyful celebration of our feathered friends!



For seasoned spotters and backyard hobbyists alike, this charming guide offers an accessible look at the irresistible world of birding. Wildlife biologist and co-founder of Black Birders Week Danielle Belleny walks readers through the essentials of bird watching, from equipment to locations, offering new ideas for finding avian friends wherever you may be. Engaging profiles of North American bird species, from cardinals and blue jays to raptors and sea birds, are accompanied by whimsical illustrations sure to spark the imaginations of birders from coast to coast. Deeply researched and accessible to enthusiasts of all levels of experience, This Is a Book for People Who Love Birds is an essential addition to every bird lover's field library.