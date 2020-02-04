



Full of fun facts and surprising stories to delight longtime enthusiasts and new fans alike, This Is a Book for People Who Love the Royals digs into all of the aspects of everyone’s favorite monarchy. Uncover the history of British royalty and answers to common questions — like how royal titles work, who is in the line of succession, and why the guards at Buckingham Palace never smile — as well as deep dives into fashion, jewelry, and other palace perks. Profiles of popular family members, including Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and more, add personality to this irresistible celebration.

