Rebecca Stoeker
Rebecca Stoeker is an educator, historian, and royal enthusiast. Her research interests include costume history, Hollywood, and the British royal family. After receiving a Masters in the United Kingdom, she returned to her native United States to teach high school history. Rebecca lives in Des Moines, Iowa.Read More
