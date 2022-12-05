Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
For the Love of Dogs: A Wooden Magnet Set
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Unleash a variety of dogs in your home or office with this keepsake set of illustrated wooden magnets, fold-out poster, sticker sheets, and mini breeds guidebook.
About this item:
- Deluxe Wooden Magnets: This set includes 8 full-color, illustrated wooden magnets, each featuring a unique dog breed
- Fold-out Poster: Show off your love for your pooches with this 6 3/8 x 7 1/4 inch illustrated fold-out poster.
- Book Included: Learn the ins and outs of the 8 featured dog breeds—Border Collie, Bull Terrier, Dachshund, Golden Retriever, Mastiff, Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Pug, and Standard Poodle—in the enclosed 48-page, fully-illustrated mini book.
- Bonus Sticker Sheets: Two sheets of full-color stickers add canine flair to anything you place them on.
- A Unique Gift for Dog Lovers: Dog lovers of all ages and abilities will love this unique gift set.
