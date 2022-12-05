Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
For the Love of Dogs 500-Piece Puzzle
Description
Celebrate your favorite canine friends with this fully-illustrated 500-piece puzzle and book set, featuring beautiful illustrations of dogs.
- Specifications: A 500-piece puzzle, printed in full color on high-quality stock.
- Puzzle Dimensions: This puzzle measures approximately 20 x 16 inches when finished.
- Fully Illustrated Package: This puzzle, deluxe box, and booklet feature original illustrations of dogs of all breeds and sizes.
- Book Included: Learn dog details, training tips, and more, in the enclosed 32-page paperback book (5 x 6 inches), featuring full-color artwork throughout.
- Perfect Gift: A unique gift for dog lovers of all ages.
