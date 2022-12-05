Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

This Is a Book for People Who Love Dogs
by Meg Freitag

On Sale

Aug 22, 2023

Page Count

144 Pages

Publisher

Running Press Logo

ISBN-13

9780762483167

Genre

Nonfiction / Pets / Dogs / General

Description

Dog lovers rejoice! This Is a Book for People Who Love Dogs is a canine celebration featuring illustrated breed profiles, a history of how dogs evolved, and an exploration of the joys of sharing your life with a dog. 

For dog lovers new and old, this gorgeous guide takes readers on a walk through the wonders of our four-legged friends. Author Meg Freitag shares all about the lives of dogs, from deciphering dog behavior and tracing the long history of companionship between humans and dogs. Dog breeds—including collies, corgies, and golden retrievers—are profiled with spirited illustrations that'll leave you aching to bring another dog home. Thoroughly researched and presented in a warm, charming style, This Is a Book for People Who Love Dogs is a must-have for everyone who cherishes their furry friends. 

What's Inside

