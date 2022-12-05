This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Dog lovers rejoice! This Is a Book for People Who Love Dogs is a canine celebration featuring illustrated breed profiles, a history of how dogs evolved, and an exploration of the joys of sharing your life with a dog.



For dog lovers new and old, this gorgeous guide takes readers on a walk through the wonders of our four-legged friends. Author Meg Freitag shares all about the lives of dogs, from deciphering dog behavior and tracing the long history of companionship between humans and dogs. Dog breeds—including collies, corgies, and golden retrievers—are profiled with spirited illustrations that'll leave you aching to bring another dog home. Thoroughly researched and presented in a warm, charming style, This Is a Book for People Who Love Dogs is a must-have for everyone who cherishes their furry friends.