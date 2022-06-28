Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Dog Behavior Answer Book, 2nd Edition
The Dog Behavior Answer Book, 2nd Edition

Understanding and Communicating with Your Dog and Building a Strong and Happy Relationship

by Arden Moore

On Sale

Sep 27, 2022

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635864519

Genre

Nonfiction / Pets / Dogs / General

Description

Since its original publication 15 years ago, The Dog Behavior Answer Book has helped thousands of dog owners understand their canine companions and become more effective, compassionate caretakers. The completely updated 2nd edition, in a new, larger format, features the latest science and recommended techniques for training, caring for, and understanding dogs. Long-time pet expert Arden Moore answers real-life questions, including: How does a dog's sense of smell work? What's the best way to evaluate my dog's intelligence? How can I boost the confidence of a shy dog? Why does my dog pee in the house when I'm away? How can I stop my dog from chasing the neighbor children? Can I train my dog to stop chewing on shoes? How can I learn to "speak dog" better? What's the best way to train a puppy to calm down? What kind of dog should I choose since I live in an apartment? How can I help my arthritic dog move safely? Combining her friendly, entertaining tone with her seasoned, hands-on knowledge of dogs, Moore is the perfect guide to navigating dog ownership with confidence and success.

Praise

“Arden Moore gets dogs and their humans. She knows how to help dog lovers in a clear, easy-to-understand and entertaining way, thanks to her years of experience in writing and talking dog behavior with too many kids, adults, and pups to count. You'll be sitting four on the floor with this book!”  — Melissa L Kauffman, Executive Editor, Dogster 
 
“It's hard enough for different people to live together let alone different species. What people often regard as doggy misdeeds are simply cases of dogs being dogs. In the Dog Behavior Answer Book, pet expert Arden Moore unleashes great advice on how to bridge the people-pet communication gap. Read this incredible book and you'll learn new insights into the canine world, prevent problems, and meet your dogs on a richer, deeper level. Go fetch this book!”— Dr. Marty Becker, America's Family Veterinarian and founder of Fear Free Pets
 
