Mushrooms of the Pacific Northwest, Revised Edition
Mushrooms of the Pacific Northwest, Revised Edition

by Steve Trudell

Trade Paperback

Oct 25, 2022

416 Pages

timber-press

9781643260860

Nonfiction / Nature / Plants / Mushrooms

In Mushrooms of the Pacific Northwest, Steve Trudell describes and illustrates 493 species of the most conspicuous, distinctive, and ecologically important mushrooms found in Oregon, Washington, southern British Columbia, Idaho, and western Montana. With helpful identification keys and photographs and a clear, color-coded layout, Mushrooms of the Pacific Northwest is ideal for hikers, foragers, and natural history buffs and is the perfect tool for loving where you live.

