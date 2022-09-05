Free shipping on orders $35+
Wildflowers of New England
Description
An essential reference for wildflower enthusiasts, hikers, and naturalists
Wildflowers of New England is a compact, beautifully illustrated guide packed with descriptions and photographs of thousands of the region’s most important wildflowers. It includes annuals, perennials, and biennials, both native and naturalized.
- Covers Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont
- Describes and illustrates more than 1,000 species
- 1,100 beautiful color photographs
- User-friendly organization by color and shape
- Authoritative trailside reference from the region’s wildflowers experts
What's Inside
Praise
“An excellent field guide. . . . a must-have book for both plant lovers and folks who are curious about the natural landscape of this region.” —Coastal Home
“A functional field guide that promises to be useful to both professionals and amateurs interested in New England flora.” —Choice
“Wildflowers of New England, written by Ted Elliman, a botanist and plant ecologist for the New England Wild Flower Society, and published earlier this year, is a great tool that can enhance your enjoyment of the outdoors. . . . Elliman describes the plants in clear, concise language. Like his prose, the photographs offer clear close-ups that aid in identifying plants.” —Portland Press Herald
“Chances are, any plant you come across in the region you’ll be able to find in Elliman’s 448-page guide.” —The Providence Journal
“This book not only has beautiful and helpful images—the introduction is a veritable course in botany. . . . Wildflowers of New England is a substantial little book, in many ways, but the heavy, shiny cover, complete with ruler marking, is tough enough to take on hikes for frequent onsite referrals.” —The Recorder
