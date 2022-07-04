Free shipping on orders $35+
Mushrooms of the Northeastern United States and Eastern Canada
Description
A must-have for mushroom hunters in the northeast
The Northeast is one of the best places to find mushrooms; they are both abundant and spectacularly diverse. Mushrooms of the Northeastern United States and Eastern Canada is a compact, beautifully illustrated guide packed with descriptions and photographs of more than 500 of the region's most conspicuous, distinctive, and ecologically important mushrooms.
- Covers Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, and the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Ontario, and most of Quebec
- More than 550 superb color photographs
- Helpful keys for identification
- Clear, color-coded layout
- An essential reference for mushroom enthusiasts, hikers, and naturalists
What's Inside
Praise
“The book is beautiful. I know it’s practical, and it’s got a lot of information, but just to flip through it and look at the diversity of the mushrooms—I find it really interesting.” —The Weekend Gardener
“Comprehensively definitive and thoroughly user friendly.” —Midwest Book Review
“Offers the best combination of sufficiently comprehensive descriptions and large, close at hand photos.” —The Mycophile
“Most new publications on mushrooms [were] of little help until Baroni published his Mushrooms of the Northeastern United States and Eastern Canada in 2017. . . . made mushroom study as interesting for me as when I first saw Lincoff's book back in 1981.” —Orillia Packet and Times
“Concise and informative field guide that surely will become a standard reference for mushroom hunters in the Northeast!” —The New Jersey Mycological Association
“This volume is a clear and impressive standout which can be recommended without reservation. . . . It deserves to become a standard reference and will doubtless soon be seen as a faithful companion volume on forays throughout its target area.” —Long Island Mycological Club
“A wise and user-friendly book. . . truly wonderful.” —Coventry Courier