Timothy J. Baroni is a Distinguished Professor of Biology at the State University of New York. He teaches at SUNY–College at Cortland and works on biodiversity research of macrofungi globally with emphasis on mushrooms and other fungi found in the Americas. He is the author or co-author of three books and many peer-reviewed articles on taxonomy of macrofungi. Baroni has described 95 new species and varieties of macrofungi, served as president of the Mycological Society of America, and received numerous awards from the State University of New York for teaching and research. He was recently selected for the Distinguished Mycologist Award given by the Mycological Society of America.

