Trees and Shrubs of the Pacific Northwest
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 3, 2014. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A must-have for naturalists and plant lovers in the Pacific Northwest
Trees and Shrubs of the Pacific Northwest is a comprehensive field guide to commonly found woody plants in the region. It features introductory chapters on the native landscape and plant entries that detail the family, scientific and common name, flowering seasons, and size. This must-have guide is for hikers, nature lovers, plant geeks, and anyone who wants to know more about the many plants of the Pacific Northwest.
- Includes photographs and descriptions of 568 species of woody plants
- Covers Oregon, Washington, northern California, and British Columbia
- Introductory chapters discuss the ecoregions, habitats, and microhabitats of the Pacific Northwest
- User-friendly organization by leaf type
What's Inside
Praise
"Trees Shrubs of the Pacific Northwest is a treasure. . . . this detailed guide draws you in closer to really look at, and identify, our wildly diverse flora." —The Seattle Times
“A treasure. . . . This detailed guide draws you in closer to really look at, and identify, our wildly diverse flora.” —Pacific Northwest Magazine
"A must-have resource." —Washington Trails
"With its wide geographic scope, including parts of Canada and California, it is a single comprehensive volume to pack along when traveling throughout the Pacific Northwest. . . . After owning this book for only a few weeks, I've already broken in the binding, having read up on shrubs that are in bloom along the Wenatchee River. I can tell that my book will be a bit dog-eared before the snow flies!" —Wenatchee World
"The Timber Press Guide to Trees Shrubs of the Pacific Northwest is a treasure . . . this detailed guide draws you in closer to really look at, and identify, our wildly diverse flora."