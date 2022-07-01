This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 21, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Ideal for birders, hikers, and foragers, Timber Press Field Guides are the perfect tools for loving where you live.



Wildflowers of the Midwest is a comprehensive field guide for anyone wishing to learn about the amazingly diverse wildflowers of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Iowa. This must-have book describes and illustrates 1000 commonly encountered species, including perennials, annuals, and shrubs, both native and nonnative. With more than 1,000 superb color photographs and a user-friendly organization by flower color and shape, this is a must-have guide for birders, hikers, foragers, and natural history buffs.



