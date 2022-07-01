Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Wildflowers of the Midwest
Wildflowers of the Midwest

by Michael Homoya

by Scott Namestnik

On Sale

Jun 21, 2022

Page Count

608 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781604699074

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Plants / Flowers

Description

Ideal for birders, hikers, and foragers, Timber Press Field Guides are the perfect tools for loving where you live.

Wildflowers of the Midwest is a comprehensive field guide for anyone wishing to learn about the amazingly diverse wildflowers of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Iowa. This must-have book describes and illustrates 1000 commonly encountered species, including perennials, annuals, and shrubs, both native and nonnative. With more than 1,000 superb color photographs and a user-friendly organization by flower color and shape, this is a must-have guide for birders, hikers, foragers, and natural history buffs. 

 

A Timber Press Field Guide