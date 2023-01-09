Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Wildflowers of the Rocky Mountain Region
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 21, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A must-have for wildflower enthusiasts, hikers, and naturalists in the rocky mountain region
Wildflowers of the Rocky Mountain Region—from the Denver Botanic Garden, the region’s recognized leader in horticulture—describes and illustrates more than 1,200 species commonly encountered in the region.
Wildflowers of the Rocky Mountain Region—from the Denver Botanic Garden, the region’s recognized leader in horticulture—describes and illustrates more than 1,200 species commonly encountered in the region.
- Covers entire Rocky Mountain range from Canada south to New Mexico, separated into Northern Rockies, Middle Rockies, and Southern Rockies
- Describes and illustrates nearly 1200 species
- Includes perennials, annuals, biennials, vines, shrubs, and subshrubs, both native and non-native
- 1245 superb color photographs, 1189 range maps, 1 ecoregions map
- User-friendly organization by flower color and petal count
- Authoritative trailside reference
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“A dense encyclopedia of every pretty little thing one might encounter in the Rockies, from their southern reaches clear into Canada.” —Denverite
“Helps expand your wildflower expertise.” —5280
“A sturdy, handsome, flexible book.” —Colorado Community Media
"User-Friendly" —The Mountain Weekly News
“Helps expand your wildflower expertise.” —5280
“A sturdy, handsome, flexible book.” —Colorado Community Media
"User-Friendly" —The Mountain Weekly News