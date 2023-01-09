Free shipping on orders $35+

Wildflowers of the Rocky Mountain Region
Wildflowers of the Rocky Mountain Region

by Denver Botanic Gardens

ebook
On Sale

Aug 21, 2018

Page Count

500 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781604698695

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Plants / Flowers

Description

A must-have for wildflower enthusiasts, hikers, and naturalists in the rocky mountain region

Wildflowers of the Rocky Mountain Region—from the Denver Botanic Garden, the region’s recognized leader in horticulture—describes and illustrates more than 1,200 species commonly encountered in the region.
  • Covers entire Rocky Mountain range from Canada south to New Mexico, separated into Northern Rockies, Middle Rockies, and Southern Rockies
  • Describes and illustrates nearly 1200 species
  • Includes perennials, annuals, biennials, vines, shrubs, and subshrubs, both native and non-native
  • 1245 superb color photographs, 1189 range maps, 1 ecoregions map
  • User-friendly organization by flower color and petal count
  • Authoritative trailside reference

What's Inside

Praise

“A dense encyclopedia of every pretty little thing one might encounter in the Rockies, from their southern reaches clear into Canada.” —Denverite

“Helps expand your wildflower expertise.” —5280

“A sturdy, handsome, flexible book.” —Colorado Community Media​

"User-Friendly" The Mountain Weekly News
A Timber Press Field Guide