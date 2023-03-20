Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Wildflowers of the Atlantic Southeast
Description
Finding wildflowers has never been easier!
Wildflowers of the Atlantic Southeast is an authoritative trail-side reference for hikers, naturalists, gardeners, and anyone wishing to learn more about the region’s diverse flora. This comprehensive guide describes and illustrates more than 1,200 species, including perennials and annuals, both native and naturalized non-native. More than 1,300 superb color photographs, 1,200 range maps, and a user-friendly organization by color and other observable traits make identification easy.
- Covers Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and southeastern Pennsylvania
- Describes and illustrates more than 1200 species
- Includes perennials and annuals, both native and naturalized non-native
- 1337 superb color photographs, 1218 range maps, 1 regional map
- User-friendly organization by flower color and other, easily observable plant features
