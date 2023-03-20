Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Wildflowers of Texas
Wildflowers of Texas

by Michael Eason

On Sale

Apr 3, 2018

Page Count

508 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781604698626

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Plants / Flowers

Description

A comprehensive field guide to the wildflowers of the Lone Star State

In Wildflowers of Texas, Michael Eason describes and illustrates more than 1,100 commonly encountered species, both native and introduced. The book is organized by flower color, with helpful color coding along the page edges making it easy to navigate.
  • Covers all ecoregions of Texas
  • Describes and illustrates more than 1200 species
  • Includes perennials, annuals, and subshrubs, both native and nonnative
  • 1230 beautiful color photographs
  • User-friendly organization by flower color
  • Authoritative trailside reference
 

Praise

“Precise technical descriptions enhance this book’s utility. . . . A thoroughly practical and enjoyable resource.” —Choice

“The book I’ve always wanted but had been missing from my field guide collection.” —The Garden Path Podcast

“The size is just right, the binding is sturdy, and the photos and the printing are good quality.” —The Native Plant Society of Texas

“Eason sought to balance a scientific rigor with accessibility.” —Marfa Public Radio

"Wildflowers of Texas should ride shotgun with you on any flower-peeping drive. This excellent guidebook makes identification easy while also introducing you to the vast number of wildflowers you may encounter throughout the state and the seasons." Digging

“Organized by bloom color, this wildflower guide is designed for easy use in the field... Excellent photographs help with identification.”—The Edinburg Review
 
