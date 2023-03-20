Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Butterflies of the Pacific Northwest
Butterflies of the Pacific Northwest

by Robert Michael Pyle

by Caitlin C. LaBar

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

On Sale

Apr 3, 2018

Page Count

464 Pages

Description

A must-have for nature lovers in the Pacific Northwest
 
Butterflies of the Pacific Northwest is an easy-to-use and beautifully illustrated field guide to more than 200 of the region’s most common and distinctive butterflies. Profiles include preferred common name for both genus and species, conservation status, the look and distinguishing traits of each butterfly, habitat and range, and much more. Additional information includes a brief introduction to how butterflies work and details on ecology and conservation.
  • Covers Washington, Oregon, western Idaho, northern California, and British Columbia
  • 17 illustrative plates for comparing and identifying species
  • Nearly 200 range maps
  • Clear color-coded layout
  • Essential reference for nature enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels

“Pyle has done it again, authoring a brand-new butterfly book that's just grand. It's easy to use and beautifully illustrated. . . . Butterflies of the Pacific Northwest is a must-have for nature lovers in this region.” —Source
Weekly 

“In this outstanding guide, over 200 different butterflies found in the Pacific Northwest are pictured and described. All the small details which make a topnotch guide are present:  hardy paper cover, color-coded layout, range maps, comparison plates, crisp color photography and clear and understandable text. It’s the perfect guide for Northwest butterfly enthusiasts young and old.”—National Outdoor Book Awards
 
A Timber Press Field Guide