Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
100 Plants to Feed the Monarch
Create a Healthy Habitat to Sustain North America's Most Beloved Butterfly
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 13, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
The plight of the monarch butterfly has captured public attention and sparked widespread interest in helping to save their dwindling populations. In this in-depth portrait of the monarch butterfly—covering its life cycle, its remarkable relationship with milkweed, its extraordinary migration, and the threats it now faces due to habitat loss and climate change—detailed instructions on how to design and create monarch-friendly landscapes are enriched by guidance on observing and understanding butterfly behavior and habits. Following the model of their previous best-selling book, 100 Plants to Feed the Bees, the Xerces Society provides at-a-glance profiles of the plant species that provide monarchs with nourishment. The plants, which are all commercially available, range from dozens of species of milkweed—the only food of monarch caterpillars—to numerous flowering plants, shrubs, and trees that provide nectar for the adult butterfly, including those that bloom in late season and sustain monarchs in their great migration. Gorgeous photographs of monarchs and plants, plus illustrations, maps, and garden plans, make this a visually engaging guide.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“A treasure chest for gardeners… a brilliant and essential addition to everyone’s monarch conservation library.” — Robert Michael Pyle, founder of the Xerces Society and author of Chasing Monarchs
“The Xerces Society is a proven source of information on how we can help insects survive in our human-dominated world… from creating successful habitat to understanding the plants that feed monarch caterpillars and butterflies, this book has it all.” — Karen Oberhauser, director of the University of Wisconsin–Madison Arboretum
“A handy guide for anyone who wants to create a pollinator-friendly garden. It’s full of easy-to-understand information about endangered monarch butterflies and lots of beautiful photographs of the types of plants you should use to help them thrive.” — Los Angeles Times Gift Guide
“In this in-depth portrait of the monarch butterfly… detailed instructions on how to design and create monarch-friendly landscapes are enriched by guidance on observing and understanding butterfly behavior and habits.” — Berkshire Eagle
“These eye-opening tips will appeal to both seasoned conservationists and those new to the cause.” — PW
“The Xerces Society is a proven source of information on how we can help insects survive in our human-dominated world… from creating successful habitat to understanding the plants that feed monarch caterpillars and butterflies, this book has it all.” — Karen Oberhauser, director of the University of Wisconsin–Madison Arboretum
“A handy guide for anyone who wants to create a pollinator-friendly garden. It’s full of easy-to-understand information about endangered monarch butterflies and lots of beautiful photographs of the types of plants you should use to help them thrive.” — Los Angeles Times Gift Guide
“In this in-depth portrait of the monarch butterfly… detailed instructions on how to design and create monarch-friendly landscapes are enriched by guidance on observing and understanding butterfly behavior and habits.” — Berkshire Eagle
“These eye-opening tips will appeal to both seasoned conservationists and those new to the cause.” — PW