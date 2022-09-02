This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 7, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A celebratory compendium of nature's weirdest and most wonderful fungi, with gorgeously illustrated profiles of notable mushrooms and information on foraging, understanding, and appreciating these magnificent living things



For amateur mycologists and experienced foragers alike, this delightful guide acts as a welcome to the wonderful world of mushrooms. From the most common and recognizable varieties frequently found in your supermarket aisle or backyard to the rarest, most fantastical offerings that look straight out of a fairytale illustration and everything in between, This Is a Book for People Who Love Mushrooms is a carefully researched, whimsically illustrated primer on a subject that naturalists are discovering more about each year. Accessible to enthusiasts of all levels, it is the perfect gift for the mushroom lover in your life.