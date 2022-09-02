Orders over $45 ship FREE

This Is a Book for People Who Love Mushrooms
This Is a Book for People Who Love Mushrooms

by Meg Madden

Hardcover Trade Paperback

On Sale

Mar 7, 2023

Page Count

128 Pages

Publisher

Running Press Logo

ISBN-13

9780762481385

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Plants / Mushrooms

Description

A celebratory compendium of nature's weirdest and most wonderful fungi, with gorgeously illustrated profiles of notable mushrooms and information on foraging, understanding, and appreciating these magnificent living things

For amateur mycologists and experienced foragers alike, this delightful guide acts as a welcome to the wonderful world of mushrooms. From the most common and recognizable varieties frequently found in your supermarket aisle or backyard to the rarest, most fantastical offerings that look straight out of a fairytale illustration and everything in between, This Is a Book for People Who Love Mushrooms is a carefully researched, whimsically illustrated primer on a subject that naturalists are discovering more about each year. Accessible to enthusiasts of all levels, it is the perfect gift for the mushroom lover in your life.

This Is a Book for People Who Love