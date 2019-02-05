Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Matt Garczynski
Matt Garczynski is an editor and freelance humorist based in New York. He has written and edited for the Onion, College Humor, and Abbeville Press, among others.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The National Parks: A Wooden Magnet Set
Bring your love of the National Parks home with this hip keepsake set, featuring wooden magnets, a map of the U.S., and pin stickers, illustrated…
This Is a Book for People Who Love Hot Sauce
From sriracha to Tabasco, this funny, feisty book is an illustrated love letter to the quirky stories and fiery flavors of the world's best hot…