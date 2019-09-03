Full of fun facts, engaging prompts, and playful illustrations by Brainstorm, Happy Trails! is the perfect journal for National Parks-lovers.

Show off your devotion to the National Parks with this irresistible, fact-filled journal! Illustrations of iconic landmarks from across the Parks system — from Joshua Trees and glaciers to the Grand Canyon — set the stage for your next adventure. With fun facts and offbeat trivia sprinkled throughout, this journal is the perfect place to journal, taking notes, and jotting down to-do lists.