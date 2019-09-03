This Is a Book for People Who Love the National Parks

Smart, short, and irresistibly illustrated, This Is a Book for People Who Love National Parks is a park-by-park celebration of the American outdoors!





For devoted park-goers and casual campers alike, this charming guide is nothing short of a celebration of America’s natural wonders. An introduction to the storied history of the Parks Service is paired with engaging profiles of each of the 61 National Parks, from Acadia to Zion and everything in between. Quirky facts and key dates are woven throughout, while refreshingly modern illustrations capture the iconic features of each majestic setting. Deeply researched, but not too serious, This Is a Book for People Who Love National Parks is an essential addition to every park-lover’s field library.

