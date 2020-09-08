Buckle up for the best of the PNW’s breathtaking wilderness, eclectic cities, and quaint coastal towns with Moon Pacific Northwest Road Trip. Inside you’ll find: Multiple Routes: Take the full two-week trip or mix and match suggestions for spending time in the Olympic Peninsula, Seattle, Portland, the Oregon Coast, Vancouver, and more

Over 30 easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, detailed directions, and Local Insight: Native Washingtonian and outdoorswoman Allison Williams shares her favorite spots and experiences in the Pacific Northwest

Native Washingtonian and outdoorswoman Allison Williams shares her favorite spots and experiences in the Pacific Northwest Planning Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, tips for driving in different road and weather conditions, and suggestions for LGBTQ+ travelers, seniors, and road trippers with children

