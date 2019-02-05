Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Jamaica
Come for the tropical weather and warm water, stay for the vibrant culture, rich history, and boundless adventure: Escape to the Caribbean with Moon Jamaica. Inside you’ll find:Read More
Exploring more of the Caribbean? Check out Moon Bermuda, Moon Aruba, or Moon Dominican Republic.
- Flexible, strategic itineraries designed for backpackers, beach-lovers, adventure travelers, honeymooners, wellness-seekers, and more
- The best spots for outdoor adventures like kayaking, hiking, biking, bird-watching, and fishing and the best beaches for surfing, sunsets, and seclusion
- Top activities and unique experiences: Get your adrenaline fix by cliff-jumping into azure waters, surfing the waves, climbing the Blue Mountains, or hiking through lush jungle. Eat freshly-picked fruit for breakfast, watch hummingbirds flit about tropical flowers, bathe in a crystal-clear spring on a hot day, or relax on soft white sands. See beloved local bands perform at a Negril nightclub and move to the beat of Kingston’s legendary music scene. Savor sweet Jamaican rum and coffee, chow down on authentic jerk chicken, or listen to soft reggae and the lapping waves during a romantic beachfront dinner
- Insight from Kingston local Oliver Hill on how to experience Jamaica like an insider, support local and sustainable businesses, avoid over-tourism, and respectfully engage with the culture
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on Jamaica’s landscape, history, and cultural customs
- Handy tools including a glossary of Jamaican Patois terms, packing suggestions, and tips for women traveling alone, families with kids, seniors, and LGBTQ travelers
